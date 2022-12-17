IGL Hikes CNG Prices With Effect From Today: Check Latest Rates In Delhi-NCR

CNG Price Hike: CNG will now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while the price will be Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg.

IGL Hikes CNG Prices With Effect From Today: Check Latest Rate In Delhi-NCR

CNG Price Hike: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased CNG prices in the Delhi-NCR with effect from today, December 17. CNG will now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while the price will be Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg.