IGL Hikes CNG Prices With Effect From Today: Check Latest Rates In Delhi-NCR

CNG Price Hike: CNG will now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while the price will be Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg.

Updated: December 17, 2022 7:54 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

IGL Hikes CNG Prices With Effect From Today: Check Latest Rate In Delhi-NCR

CNG Price Hike: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased CNG prices in the Delhi-NCR with effect from today, December 17. CNG will now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while the price will be Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg.

Published Date: December 17, 2022 7:44 AM IST

Updated Date: December 17, 2022 7:54 AM IST