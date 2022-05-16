New Delhi: The price of CNG in the national capital has been hiked by ₹ 2 per kg, the 12th increase in rates in just over two months. CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs ₹ 73.61 per kg, up from ₹ 71.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) — the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.Also Read - CNG Price Hike: Auto, Taxi And Cab Drivers To Go On Strike On April 18 In Delhi

This is the 12th increase in price since March 7. In all, the CNG price has risen by ₹ 17.6 per kg during this period. This includes a ₹ 7.50 per kg hike in the month of April alone.

CNG Retail Prices (w.e.f. 06:00 am on 15th May 2022)

NCT of Delhi – Rs. 73.61/- per Kg

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 76.17/- per Kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.80.84/- per Kg

Gurugram – Rs.81.94/- per Kg

Rewari – Rs.84.07/- per Kg

Karnal & Kaithal – Rs.82.27/- per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs. 85.40 /- per Kg

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs.83.88 /- per kg

In the last one year, prices have increased by ₹ 30.21 per kg or 60 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI. However, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), remain unchanged at ₹ 45.86 per scm.

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year, when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies the world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

