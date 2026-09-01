CNG Price Hike: Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG rates by Rs 2 per kg, domestic PNG by Rs 1/SCM, check new rates in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri here

The announcement comes days after Indraprastha Gas, its peer serving the national capital region and surrounding areas, hiked CNG prices by Rs 3.89 per kg to Rs 86.98 a kg due to rise in input costs.

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दिल्ली में CNG की खुदरा कीमत 83.09 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम हो गई है. (photo credit, IANS, for representation only)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Mahanagar Gas announced a hike in CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) citing a rise in input costs due to the Middle East tensions. The new price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be Rs 88 per kg in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight on September 1, an official statement said.

“In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG,” the statement said. There is “significant demand” for CNG and a major portion of input gas for the CNG segment is being met through imported spot RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) where the prices are higher, it said.

The MGL has informed that the price hike in CNG will only partially offset the rising cost of input gas and ensure continued and sustained supply of CNG to customers. Some 13 lakh CNG vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Latur and Dharashiv in Maharashtra and Chitradurga and Davangere in Karnataka depend on MGL’s supply network.

On the domestic PNG front, the same jump in input costs resulted in a Rs 1 hike per SCM of gas for the 30 lakh domestic consumers. The announcement comes days after Indraprastha Gas, its peer serving the national capital region and surrounding areas, hiked CNG prices by Rs 3.89 per kg to Rs 86.98 a kg due to rise in input costs.

Delhi-NCR CNG Rates:

Indraprastha Gas Limited provides current CNG and domestic PNG rates for Delhi-NCR, which were revised on August 29, 2026.

Delhi-NCR Rates (via IGL) CNG Retail Prices (w.e.f. August 29, 2026)

Noida / Greater Noida / Ghaziabad: Rs. 95.59 per kg

NCT of Delhi: Rs. 86.98 per kg

Gurugram: Rs. 92.01 per kg

Domestic PNG Retail Prices