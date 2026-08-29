CNG Price Hike: Natural gas gets costlier by Rs 3.89 – Check prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Indraprastha Gas Limited has increased CNG prices by Rs 3.89 per kg across Delhi-NCR. The revised price in Noida and Ghaziabad is now Rs 95.59 per kg.

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CNG Price Hike: Natural gas gets costlier by Rs 3.89 – Check prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | ImageL; ANI

CNG Price Hike: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has increased by Rs 3.89 from Saturday, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced on Friday night. Following the announcement, the revised price of CNG in Delhi, where IGL operates, is Rs 86.98/kg, while in Noida and Ghaziabad the revised price will be Rs 95.59 per kg. Consumers in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 92.01 per kg of CNG. The announcement of the price hike came amid a surge in the cost of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). The revised rates of CNG have come into effect from Saturday, August 29.

“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of Rs 3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost,” IGL said.