New Delhi: The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) saw another hike of Rs 2.5 per kg on Thursday. This is the third price hike in April, taking the total increase to Rs 9.1/kg this month alone. With this, the retail price of CNG has touched Rs 69.11 per kg in Delhi and Rs 71.67 per Kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

On Wednesday, CNG prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat saw steep hikes after the government raised input natural gas prices to record levels. Within a week, there had been a total hike of Rs 9.10 per kg in the total retail cost of CNG. Take a look at prices in some areas in Haryana, Delhi, Noida and Rajasthan today.

Area CNG Retail Prices (per kg) NCT of Delhi Rs. 69.11 Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad Rs 71.67 Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli Rs 76.34 Gurugram Rs 77.44 Rewari Rs 79.57 Karnal and Kaithal Rs 77.77 Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur Rs 80.90 Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand Rs.79.38

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes. The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 17 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the Delhi. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

With inputs from PTI