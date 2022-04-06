New Delhi: After petrol and diesel, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) received another hike of Rs 2.5 per kilogram on Wednesday, April 6. With this, the retail cost of CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi has reached Rs 66.61/kilogram.Also Read - IGL Increases CNG Price by ₹ 2.5 Per Kg

CNG price has been raised by Rs 6.6 per kg over the last five days. The last increase, which too was Rs 2.5 per kg, was affected on April 4.

Latest CNG retail rates

NCT of Delhi: Rs 66.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad: Rs. 69.18 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli: Rs 73.86 per kg

Gurugram: Rs 74.94 per kg

Rewari: Rs 77.07 per kg

Karnal, Kaithal: Rs 75.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur: Rs 78.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand: Rs 76.89 per kg

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were also hiked by 80 paise on Wednesday and are retailing at Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre respectively. In the financial capital Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 120.51 per litre (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).