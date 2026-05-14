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CNG Price Hiked: MGL hikes Mumbai CNG Price by Rs 2; new rates to be...

CNG Price Hiked: MGL hikes Mumbai CNG Price by Rs 2; new rates to be…

CNG Price hike: The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) by Rs 2 per kg. Check the new rates here.

CNG Price Hiked: MGL hikes Mumbai CNG Price by Rs 2; new rates from today to be Rs 84 per kg(Photo Credit: ANI)

CNG Price Hiked: In a major move, the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) by Rs 2 per kg. This decision will impact the daily commuters and citizens as the transportation cost is expected to increase. According to the Hindustan Times report, the hike in retail prices is due to the global energy market disruption that is linked to the West Asia conflict. The revised rate will come into effect from today, May 14, 2026. It is to be noted that the revised rates will apply across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and nearby MMR areas. Earlier, the price of fuel was Rs 82 per kg.

By how much has Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas(CNG)?

“Starting midnight tonight, the price of CNG will increase by ₹2 per kg, bringing the revised rate to ₹84 per kg in and around the city,” an MGL official on Wednesday evening. was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “Due to geopolitical disruptions affecting the global energy supply chain, coupled with increased dependence on expensive gas sources, rising crude oil prices, and rupee depreciation overall, gas procurement costs have risen significantly.

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The statement reads, “Due to geopolitical disruptions affecting the global energy supply chain, coupled with increased dependence on expensive gas sources, rising crude oil prices, and rupee depreciation overall, gas procurement costs have risen significantly.” Media reports claim that soon after the increase in CNG prices, auto-rickshaw unions demanded a revision in fares, arguing that repeated fuel price hikes were adversely impacting drivers’ earnings.

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According to an IANS report, Union representatives have sought at least a Re 1 increase in the base fare for auto-rickshaws and urged the authorities to take a decision at the earliest. According to the unions, the continued rise in operating costs has made it increasingly difficult for drivers to operate vehicles under the existing fare structure.

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The latest price revision is expected to impact daily commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where CNG remains one of the primary fuels used by auto-rickshaws, taxis and public transport vehicles. In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs 90.03

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