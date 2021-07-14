Mumbai: CNG price and PNG rate have been increased in Mumbai. The hike in prices has come for the second time in six months. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has made the announcement, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP Govt Gets Supreme Court Notice Over its Decision to Allow Kanwar Yatra During COVID

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas and Domestic Piped Natural Gas have been hiked in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The revised rates have come into effect from midnight July 13-14, officials were quoted as saying by IANS. The CNG price has been hiked by Rs 2.58 per kg, taking it up to Rs 51.98 per kg. Notably, over 800,000 vehicles used the CNG, the IANS report says. The price of Domestic PNG has been increased by Rs.0.55 per Standard Cubic Metre and the new rates will be Rs 30.40 per SCM in Slab 1 and Rs 36 per SCM in Slab 2, for the 800,000-plus customers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region region. MGL’s new rates came as people in Mumbai reel under steep petrol prices of over Rs 105 per litre and diesel prices hovering around Rs 100 per litre. However, the MGL said that despite the fresh revision in prices of CNG – to offset operational costs and increase in gas pipeline transportation costs, it is around 67 per cent and 47 per cent cheaper than petrol and diesel, respectively, according to IANS report. Likewise, the price of Domestic PNG is around 35 percent cheaper than the Domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas, besides additional benefits of convenience, reliability, safety and eco-friendliness, said the spokesperson, the IANS report said.