CNG Price In Pune Latest Update: Here comes a big relief for consumers. The All India Petrol Dealers Association on Tuesday said the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price in Pune city has been slashed by Rs 4. Giving details, All India Petrol Dealers Association Spokesperson Ali Daruwala said from now onwards, the CNG will cost Rs 87 per kg across Pune city in Maharashtra. Earlier this price was Rs 91 per kg.

The reduction in CNG price has been made by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), a company that distributes CNG. Prior to this, the VAT on CNG was reduced by 10 per cent, reducing the rates by Rs 6.30 per kg.

Maharashtra | Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price in Pune city decreased by Rs 4. Now it will cost Rs 87 per kg: Ali Daruwala, Spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers Association — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Soon after the VAT reduction, the price was continuously increasing and the CNG prices have been hiked by Rs 6 last month due to a shortage of local gas and expensive imported gas.

Moreover, the MNGL reduced the price of CNG due to a fall in the purchase price of domestic natural gas. The decision from the MNGL has been taken to pass the benefit to consumers due to the reduction in gas prices