New Delhi: CNG prices today were increased in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Apart from this, the piped cooking gas (PNG) price has also been revised by the Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). The hike in prices in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) came in the backdrop of sharp rise in Petrol, diesel and LPG cooking gas prices.

CNG retail price in Delhi has been revised from Rs 43.40 per kg to Rs 44.30 per kg, as per an ANI report. CNG retail price in Noida has been revised from Rs 49.08 per kg to Rs 49.98 per kg, the ANI report. In Grater Noida, CNG retail price is Rs 49.98 per kg, up from Rs 49.08 per kg. CNG retail price has been increased in Ghaziabad also. The rate has gone up from Rs 49.08 per kg to Rs 49.98 per kg. The revised CNG retail prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad is effective from July 8, ANI report says. Meanwhile in Delhi, household piped cooking gas or PNG domestic price has been revised to Rs 29.61 per standard cubic meter (SCM). In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the PNG domestic price has been revised to Rs 29.66 per standard cubic meter (SCM).