New Delhi: CNG prices today were increased in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Apart from this, the piped cooking gas (PNG) price has also been revised by the Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). The hike in prices in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) came in the backdrop of sharp rise in Petrol, diesel and LPG cooking gas prices.