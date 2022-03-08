New Delhi: CNG price in the Delhi and national capital region (NCR) on Tuesday was hiked by Rs 0.50 per kilogram. CNG price in NCT of Delhi has been increased to Rs 57.51 per kg from RS 56.51, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd—the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.Also Read - Video: Delhi CM Kejriwal Accuses BJP Workers of Attacking Health Minister Satyendar Jain's Convoy

Apart from Delhi, CNG will be Rs 1 per kg more expensive in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. From Tuesday, it will cost Rs 59.58 per kg. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. There is no rate change in Mumbai, where CNG costs Rs 66 per kg.

Following the firming up of international gas rates, IGL has, notably, raised CNG rates by up to 50 paise (Rs 0.50) per kg periodically. Prices have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg this year alone. Also Read - Delhi Govt Orders Liquor Outlets to Stop Giving Discounts on MRP

IGL has not changed the price of piped cooking gas supplied to household kitchens.

Diesel, Price Put On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Meanwhile, an imminent increase in petrol and diesel price has been put on wait-and-watch mode for more clarity on global oil prices. Petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and Rs 109.98 in Mumbai. Diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 a litre in Delhi and Rs 94.14 in Mumbai.

PSU fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will watch the evolving situation internationally for a couple of more days before revising rates, three officials said.

This decision follows marathon meetings company executives had with oil ministry officials late into Monday night.