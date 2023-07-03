Coal India Chief Vigilance Officer Given Additional Charge As NLC India Vigilance Boss

Home

Before joining as CVO, Coal India Ltd., Shri. Tripathy was serving in the administrative post of Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Asansol Division of Eastern Railway.

New Delhi: Shri. Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, IRSE, (1996 Batch), Chief Vigilance Officer / Coal India Ltd. has assumed additional charge as Chief Vigilance Officer, NLC India Limited on 01.07.2023. He completed his Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from MNREC, Allahabad and Masters of Technology from IIT, Delhi.

Before joining as CVO, Coal India Ltd., Shri. Tripathy was serving in the administrative post of Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Asansol Division of Eastern Railway. Shri Tripathi took charge as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Coal India Limited, Kolkata on 16.11.2022. During his stint in Railways, Shri. Tripathi was instrumental in many vigilance reforms and system improvements while working as Chief Vigilance Officer (Engg.) in Eastern Railway.

He has vast experience of about 25 years in planning, design and execution of various Railway projects, as well as maintenance and operation of major infrastructure and an expert in matters related to establishment, budget, tenders and contract management et cetera.

