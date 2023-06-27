Home

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena Inaugurates India Pavilion at The World Mining Congress 2023

The event, being held in Brisbane, Australia, has brought together industry leaders, experts, and organizations from around the world to share knowledge and advancements in the mining and power generation sector.

Brisbane: Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, inaugurated the India pavilion having NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), Coal India Limited (CIL) and NMDC at the World Mining Congress (WMC) 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. The India pavilion at WMC showcased the country’s technological prowess in the mining, energy sector and its commitment to sustainable development practices.

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) along with participating Indian PSEs proudly welcomed Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and other esteemed officials from the Ministry of Coal, Govt of India to its exhibition pavilion. The event, being held in Brisbane, Australia, has brought together industry leaders, experts, and organizations from around the world to share knowledge and advancements in the mining and power generation sector.

The visit of Coal Secretary and the officials from Ministry of Coal, Govt of India marked a significant moment for NLCIL and as they engaged in insightful discussions about the future of coal mining, power generation and its impact on the energy sector. The India stall showcases innovative technologies, sustainable mining, power generation practices, and countrys commitment to environmental conservation.

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Ltd, extended a warm welcome to the Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena upon his arrival at the pavilion. The CMD expressed gratitude for his presence and highlighted NLCIL’s dedication to the advancement of the energy industry through responsible mining techniques and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Also present at the exhibition venue was former CMD of NLCIL, Dr M P Narayanan, who shared his valuable insights gained from his vast experience in the sector. The presence of Dr Narayanan further exemplified NLCIL’s commitment to nurturing industry veterans and their continued involvement in shaping the future of the energy sector.

The World Mining Congress 2023 presently underway from June 26-29, in Australia, is providing a platform for global industry leaders, experts, and organizations to exchange ideas, foster innovations, and envision the future of mining. Participation by Indian PSEs and the visit by Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and other officials from Ministry of Coal, GoI reflect our country’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and its commitment to responsible mining practices.

