Cockroach infestations, expired food, poor sanitation: FSSAI issues notices to JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi in big action

Food safety regulator FSSAI has served notices to Aerocity luxury hotels JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi after inspections revealed cockroach infestations, expired food, and widespread sanitation breaches.

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New Delhi: Food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued official notices to two premier five-star establishments in Aerocity, Delhi, following comprehensive facility inspections. The regulatory action targets JW Marriott, operated by Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, and Andaz Delhi, operated by Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd. Authorities initiated the regulatory process after surprise audits uncovered severe breaches of basic sanitation, food handling, and hygiene standards across both properties.

What was found doing FSSA audit at JW Marriott?

During the inspections at JW Marriott, enforcement officers documented alarming conditions, including active infestations of cockroaches and fruit flies in food preparation areas. Inspectors also seized spoiled and fungal-contaminated food items, while identifying unsanitary cooking utensils and dirty food-contact surfaces. Additionally, the audit highlighted improper storage practices that created significant risks of cross-contamination between raw and prepared items.

FSSAI also flagged inadequate pest control and poor maintenance across several kitchen and food-preparation areas.

The regulator said apples showed fungal growth and tomatoes were rotten, while cut vegetables and other food products were improperly stored. It also found inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, poor allergen management and non-operational exhaust systems in some kitchens.

Other violations at JW Marriott included deficiencies in licensing, labelling, temperature control, sanitation, traceability and potable-water management.

FSSAI said certain products, including paneer, khoya, chana masala, and chilli, lacked the requisite licence or endorsement for verification.

How has JW Marriott responded to above action?

Responding to the development, JW Marriott said, “We are committed to ensuring the wellbeing of our guests and the hotel maintains rigorous food safety, hygiene, and quality standards. The hotel is extending its full cooperation to local authorities as the matter is reviewed and will take any necessary action based on the findings.”

At Andaz Delhi, inspectors found active cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, mosquitoes in a grinding room and spider webs. A packet of gutka was also found inside the bottling plant area, the regulator said.

The inspection also uncovered about 87 kilograms of expired sweets, along with an expired cake base and bread packets.

FSSAI said inspectors found duplicate date-marking on expired bread packaging, inadequate temperature monitoring, improper allergen segregation and poor waste management.

(With inputs from agencies)