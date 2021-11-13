New Delhi: The prices of coffee have hit a seven-year high on Friday with poor weather, shipping snarls and soaring fertilizer costs threatening the global supply. The prices could have also gone up due to low inventories in warehouses monitored by ICE Futures in the US, the main exchange for coffee futures.Also Read - Brazil Beat Colombia to Clinch World Cup Berth

However, the Robusta coffee slipped slightly on Friday. On the other hand, raw sugar also saw its price scale to its highest level in a month on Thursday, though it was trading about 1% lower on Friday.

The prices of coffee and sugar have gone up this year due to numerous factors, but mainly due to the drought in Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer.

The rainy season in Brazil this year hardly saw any rainfall during one of its worst droughts in almost a century, hurting the 2021 crop and dropping the coffee supply.

It must be noted that the prices of the coffee have almost doubled in the past year, raising the cost outlook for companies such as Starbucks Corp. and Peet’s Coffee & Tea Inc.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Kona Haque, who leads research at commodity trader ED&F Man in London, said that the global coffee markets remain in deficit and whenever prices drop we see industry buying ahead of further tightening.

Notably, Brazil’s 2021 coffee output has plunged after drought and frost damaged trees, and rains will remain crucial for any 2022 recovery

Apart from poor weather, soaring fertilizer prices have added to farmers woes and the high freight costs and a lack of container ships hinder exports of coffee to global market.

It is being predicted that the prices of coffee are likely to stay high as elevated shipping costs eat into profits for producers, exporters, importers, roasters and retailers.