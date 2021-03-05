New Delhi: Despite 2020 being an extraordinarily challenging year, IT service major Cognizant has announced that it is offering massive bonuses and has promoted more than 24,000 employees across levels. The step which is aimed at helping the company stem attrition, will also see Cognizant moving to a quarterly promotion cycle for billable employees at the senior associate level and below, starting in the June quarter of 2021. Also Read - Cognizant Reduces Bench Time of Employees Not on Billable Projects From 60 to 35 Days: Report

In a statement, Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar asserted that in recognition of the professionalism, client-centricity, work ethic, and perseverance of our employees globally in serving our clients during this protracted pandemic, we are rewarding bonuses above the level of company performance and substantially higher than 2019.

The company is also offering about 1,60,000 employees with merit increases globally, and has promoted more than 24,000 employees across every level, he added. “In order to reward our employees in a more timely manner for their hard work and high performance, we are moving to a quarterly promotion cycle for billable employees at the Senior Associate level and below, starting in Q2 2021,” the statement read.

“We aim for our employees to feel motivated, engaged, and empowered to do their best work through careers they find meaningful,” he said.