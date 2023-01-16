Home

This Indian Will Earn 4 Times More Than Mukesh Ambani. His Annual Salary Will Blow Your Mind

Ravi Kumar S Salary: If reports are to be believed, he is expected to earn more than Mukesh Ambani--- India's wealthiest man, and the third richest globally.

New Delhi: IT major Cognizant last week announced the appointment of former Infosys President Ravi Kumar S. as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Kumar succeeds Brian Humphries in both roles. To facilitate a smooth transition, Humphries will remain with the company as a special advisor until March 15, the company said in a statement.

If reports are to be believed, he is expected to earn more than Mukesh Ambani— India’s wealthiest man, and the third richest globally. Reports in leading portals claimed that Kumar has been offered a whopping Rs 57 crore per annum package at Cognizant, which means that he will be receiving 4 times what Ambani was earning at Rs 15 crore a year as of 2020. Moreover, Kumar will also receive a joining bonus of 7,50,000 dollars which is around Rs 6 crore in Indian rupees.

A Look Into Kumar’s Salary Breakup (As per reports)

USD 7 million (₹57 crore) in annual compensation, including USD 1 million base salary.

USD 750,000 cash sign-on bonus

Annual equity awards with a target grant-date value of USD 11.5 million

USD 2 million – An annual cash incentive compensation

All You Need to Know About Ravi Kumar S

Kumar joins Cognizant after a 20-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as President from January 2016 till October 2022.

At Infosys, Kumar led the Global Services Organisation across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, consulting services, technology services, engineering services, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package applications service lines.

He has over 20 years of experience in the technology consulting space, incubating new practice lines, driving large transformational programmes, and developing new business models across industry segments.

“I have watched Cognizant fundamentally transform its business, expanding its digital portfolio and capabilities, strengthening client relationships and partnerships, and meaningfully enhancing operational discipline,” said Kumar.