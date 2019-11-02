New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed Cognizant firm is reportedly deferring the benefits due to its senior employees such as increments and promotions until next year in an attempt to contain costs, stated a report.

In an official email to the employees of Cognizant, CEO Brian Humphries as quoted by a Times of India report said, “We are making changes to the manager-plus annual salary revisions and promotions process. We are refining the process not simply to contain costs, but to drive greater career mobility, just in time promotions and a more meritocratic culture.”

Last month, the IT major Cognizant Technology Solution Corporation had announced its decision to lay off at least 7,000 mid-senior level employees. Apart from that, the firm’s decision to exit from its content moderation business will impact an additional 6,000 jobs.