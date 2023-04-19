Home

Cognizant Employees To Receive Second Salary Hike As Part of ‘Two-Merit Cycles’ Announced Last Year

Cognizant is awarding more than 300,000 associates a merit increase this year apart from the merit increases eligible directors and above received in January. It's to be noted that this development comes days after Rebecca Schmitt, Cognizant's chief people officer resigned from office.

New Delhi: Majority of the employees of IT major Cognizant will be awarded with annual hikes for year 2023 — a third cycle of hike to be rolled out in 18 months, as per a report on the Economic Times. This increment is part of the ‘two-merit cycles’ in a year – a one-time measure announced by the New Jersey-based firm last year to arrest attrition.

“This week, the vast majority of you who are in levels up to Associate Director will receive your 2023 merit pay eLetters. Keep in mind that we advanced this merit increase to be six months earlier in the year, following year-end performance reviews. This means many of you are seeing your third merit increase in 18 months,” according to an internal mail sent by CEO S Ravikumar seen by ET.

Schmitt is likely to finish her term and leave the IT giant by May 5, as per a report on the Financial Express. Cognizant employees’ salary hike also comes a day after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a salary hike for its employees.

Cognizant had in November last year publicly announced ‘two-merit cycles’ move to arrest attrition. The first set of appraisals was awarded with effect from October 2022. A talent front-poaching of experienced hands has been happening between IT companies lately.

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest IT firm, said during its earnings announcement last week that it will award annual hikes to employees with effect from April and the top performers will be awarded 12-15 per cent. TCS is also planning to increase the base salaries of fresh campus recruits. It also announced 100 per cent variable pay for all eligible employees for the fourth quarter.

