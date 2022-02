New Delhi: IT company Cognizant on Thursday posted over 10 per cent growth in its full-year 2021 revenue at USD 18.5 billion, as it returned to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015. The Nasdaq-listed company added a record 33,000 new college graduate hires in India in 2021.Also Read - Will TCS, Cognizant, Infosys And Other IT Firms Continue Working From Home This Year Too? Read Here