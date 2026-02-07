Home

Business

Cognizant offers bonanza bonus of 100 per cent to employees; CEO calls it, outcome of hustle

Cognizant offers bonanza bonus of 100 per cent to employees; CEO calls it, ‘outcome of hustle’

The complete bonus of 100 per cent is one of the highest and is coming after a significant time when the hikes for salary were also delayed.

Image: Wikipedia

The multinational company Cognizant, after giving stronger results in 2025, has announced a massive bonus of 100 per cent to its employees. This will act as a major morale boost for the workers in the company. This comes after the company was listed and had beaten its own growth estimates. It had also achieved performance benchmarks before the scheduled time.

Cognizant’s ‘winner circle’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cognizant, Ravi Kumar S, has many times talked about the company’s goal to enter the “winner circle” over the last few years. He wrote an internal email to the company’s employees which read, “Our 2025 results are the direct outcome of your hustle, disciplined execution, and commitment to our clients and to Cognizant. To recognise this effort, I am pleased to share that we have authorised funding our discretionary bonus programme at 100.” It was planned for the company to reach the target by the year 2027, but it did it in 2025.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX secures 11th position on World’s Most Valuable companies list, Nvidia tops the chart, Amazon and Google rank at…

Performance of Cognizant in 2025

Cognizant reported a dramatic revenue growth of 6.4 per cent in constant currency for 2025. This beats its own range of guidance, which was 6 to 6.3 per cent. The improvement has helped the company in strengthening its stance among others. The growth ranking of the multinational company has increased from 10th place in 2022 to 8th in 2023 and 6th in 2024.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, Kumar stated, “Reaching the winner’s circle ahead of plan reflects the consistency in our execution and the progress we have made on growth and margins,” as reported by Business Standard.

Also Read: Bad news for employees as Amazon announces massive layoffs, plans to cut 16,000 jobs due to this reason; check details here

Bonus to Cognizant’s employees

The complete bonus of 100 per cent is one of the highest and is coming after a significant time when the hikes for salary were also delayed. The experts are suggesting that the decision is based on improving and encouraging the morale of its employees.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.