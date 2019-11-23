New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed IT services firm Cognizant has reduced the bench time of its employees, who are not on billable projects, from a maximum of 60 days to just 35 days, stated a report. This means the employees could be asked to exit after a span of 35 years. Besides, the employees have to serve a notice period which is likely to take another 60 to 90 days, added the report.

The Nasdaq-listed firm has been reportedly deferring the benefits due to its senior employees until next year as a cost-containing measure, stated a report. In an official email to the employees, Cognizant, CEO Brian Humphries as quoted by a Times of India report had said, “We are making changes to the manager-plus annual salary revisions and promotions process. We are refining the process not simply to contain costs, but to drive greater career mobility, just in time promotions and a more meritocratic culture.”

Last month, the IT major Cognizant Technology Solution Corporation had announced its decision to lay off at least 7,000 mid-senior level employees. Apart from that, the firm’s decision to exit from its content moderation business will impact an additional 6,000 jobs. This cost optimisation drive is said to end by 2020, added Cognizant, as per the report. In order to have a tight grip over the expenses, Cognizant is undertaking a slew of measures which includes lowering the pace of hiring and reducing travel overheads.