New Delhi: US-based IT major Cognizant is all set to hire around 1 lakh employees this year. The company is also planning to induct as many as 45,000 new graduates or freshers by 2022 in India. Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said has said that the company is expecting to hire around "100,000 laterals in 2021 and to train close to 100,000 associates," as per a PTI report.
Cognizant Careers, Jobs Alert
- Cognizant is expecting to hire 30,000 new graduates in 2021 itself. The company had an employee strength of 3 lakh till the end of June Quarter, the PTI report says.
- “Against this backdrop, we continue to take a series of actions to reduce attrition, including compensation adjustments, job rotations, reskilling and promotions and a host of associated engagement activities…we now expect to hire approximately 100,000 laterals in 2021 and to train close to 100,000 associates,” Humphries said, according to PTI.
- In addition, Cognizant expects to onboard approximately 30,000 new graduates in 2021 and make 45,000 offers to new graduates in India for 2022 onboarding, as per PTI report.
- Meanwhile, Cognizant has reported 41.8 per cent increase in June quarter net income at USD 512 million (around Rs 3,801.7 crore), PTI reported.
- Cognizant’s revenue rose 14.6 per cent (12 per cent in constant currency) at USD 4.6 billion in the quarter under review, from USD 4 billion in the year-ago period. This is higher than the company’s guidance of 10.5-11.5 per cent revenue growth for the June 2021 quarter, as per PTI report.