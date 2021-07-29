New Delhi: US-based IT major Cognizant is all set to hire around 1 lakh employees this year. The company is also planning to induct as many as 45,000 new graduates or freshers by 2022 in India. Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said has said that the company is expecting to hire around “100,000 laterals in 2021 and to train close to 100,000 associates,” as per a PTI report.Also Read - International Tiger Day 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Impressive Sand Art to Raise Awareness About Tiger Conservation

Cognizant Careers, Jobs Alert