Mumbai: At a time when the Centre is planning to regulate cryptocurrencies and virtual digital assets, crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch Kuber on Tuesday said it temporarily suspended all modes of payments to purchase digital coins, including bank transfers, on its platform. The users in India are unable to make Indian rupee, or INR deposits on its app since morning after the services were suspended. Moreover, CoinSwitch Kuber has also been also disabled through all modes of transfer, including UPI and bank transfer through NEFT, RTGS, IMPS etc.

The move from CoinSwitch Kuber has left users with no option to load their crypto wallets to buy cryptocurrencies. This has affected millions of users of CoinSwitch platform, which will in turn impact the platform's trading volumes.

Notably, the company just a day ago had enabled payment via UPI and the users were able to transact on CoinSwitch Kuber using various UPI apps, including PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and NPCI's BHIM app.

However, the CoinSwitch has not responded to queries of users or issued any official statement yet. Taking to Twitter, the users have sought the company’s response, asking what the issue was, but there is no clarity yet.

It must be noted that the cryptocurrency exchanges in the country have been imoacted since the beginning of April after the Centre said it will levy a 30 per cent taxation on gains from cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets. The move from the government came to control unregulated currencies in the country to prevent fraud, after the Reserve Bank of India flagged impending impact on the country’s macroeconomy.