Home

Business

College Dropout to Billionaire: Read How Radhakishan Damani Built Rs 13K Crore Business

College Dropout to Billionaire: Read How Radhakishan Damani Built Rs 13K Crore Business

Radhakishan Damani was very talented but had to quit college after one year to assist his father in the family company.

Radhakishan Damani is a multibillionaire investor known for his long-term investments but very less is known is about his inspiring journey.

New Delhi: Every cloud has a silver lining, and in the case of this famous person that we are talking about, his father’s death proved to be a turning point, and he never looked back. Radhakishan Damani was a young man with a big dream. Although he didn’t start out with much money, he wanted to invest in the stock market. With his family, he resided in a humble apartment in Mumbai, where his father was a ball bearing trader.

Trending Now

College Dropout to Successful Businessman

Radhakishan was very talented but had to quit college after one year to assist his father in the family company. Despite his disappointment, he was aware that he had to act in his family’s best interests. Radhakishan still maintained a deep enthusiasm for the stock market despite having a full-time job. In an effort to understand as much as he could, he would spend hours reading about stocks, as per Zee News.

You may like to read

Radhakishan Damani’s Big Dream

Radhakishan Damani is a multibillionaire investor known for his long-term investments. Avenue Supermarts, which he chairs, owns one of the largest retail chains in India, DMart. Damani’s portfolio represents a wide variety of industries, including retail, paper, power, breweries, software, finance, hotels, cement, and courier services.

Radhakishan Damani openly owns 15 stocks and has a net worth of around Rs. 172,651.9 crore, according to the most recent corporate shareholdings declared. An investor focused on values, Damani looks for companies that are being traded for less than they are really worth. He is also a long-term investor who is patient and willing to stick to his investments, the report said.

Current Net Worth Of Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani has a real-time net worth of USD 16.9 billion (about 13,96,06,67,50,000 Indian Rupees) as of July 10, 2023. After the initial public offering (IPO) of his grocery chain Avenue Supermart in March 2017, veteran investor Radhakishan Damani of Mumbai rose to the position of retail king in India.

With a single store in a Mumbai suburb, Damani began his retail career in 2002. In India today, he owns 294 DMart outlets. Along with his retail enterprise, Damani owns stock in a number of other businesses, such as the cement manufacturer India Cements and the tobacco company VST Industries. Among his real estate holdings is the well-known seaside resort Alibaug’s 156-room Radisson Blu Resort, according to data from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire Index.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES