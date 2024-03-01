By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Commercial Cylinder Price Rises By Rs 25.50, Know New Price Applicable From Today
The new price is being implemented from today. Before this, the price was increased by Rs 14 in February and Rs 1.50 in January.
Oil companies have increased the prices of aviation fuel and commercial LPG cylinders. ATF OMCs have increased the prices of aviation fuel. The prices have increased by about Rs 624.37 per kilolitre. The sequence has come to a halt after four consecutive cuts. The new rates will be applicable from today.
Trending Now
Increase In Commercial LPG Cylinders
You may like to read
OMCs have increased the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders. The price has increased by Rs 25.50 per cylinder. The new price is being implemented from today. Before this, the price was increased by Rs 14 in February and Rs 1.50 in January.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.