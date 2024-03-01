Home

Business

Commercial Cylinder Price Rises By Rs 25.50, Know New Price Applicable From Today

Commercial Cylinder Price Rises By Rs 25.50, Know New Price Applicable From Today

The new price is being implemented from today. Before this, the price was increased by Rs 14 in February and Rs 1.50 in January.

Cylinders Price

Oil companies have increased the prices of aviation fuel and commercial LPG cylinders. ATF OMCs have increased the prices of aviation fuel. The prices have increased by about Rs 624.37 per kilolitre. The sequence has come to a halt after four consecutive cuts. The new rates will be applicable from today.

Trending Now

Increase In Commercial LPG Cylinders

You may like to read

OMCs have increased the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders. The price has increased by Rs 25.50 per cylinder. The new price is being implemented from today. Before this, the price was increased by Rs 14 in February and Rs 1.50 in January.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.