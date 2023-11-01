Home

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 100, Second Time In 2 Months: Check Latest Rate Here

After the latest hike, the commercial cylinder of LPG will now be available for Rs 1833 in Delhi.

Notably, this is the second time in the past two months that commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked.

New Delhi: State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 100 at several places across the country on Wednesday. Notably, this is the second time in the past two months that commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked. After the latest hike, the commercial cylinder of LPG will now be available for Rs 1833 in Delhi.

