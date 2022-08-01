New Delhi: Bringing a huge relief to the consumers, the national oil marketing companies (OMC) has slashed the price of commercial 19-kilogram Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 36 effective from Monday, August 1, 2022. With this latest reduction, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,976, instead of Rs 2012.50 in Delhi.Also Read - Assam May Face LPG Shortage as Transporters Across State Go On Indefinite Strike From Monday

In Kolkata, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2095.50 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2132 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the cost of , the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1936.50 per cylinder now, instead of earlier Rs 1972.50 per cylinder price.

In Chennai, the commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2141 after the price cut.