LPG cylinder price update: In a big relief to people ahead of the festive season, oil companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs. 25.50 with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs. 1,859, instead of Rs. 1,885 in Delhi.

In Kolkata 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs. 1,959 instead of Rs. 1,995.50, in Mumbai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs. 1,811.50 instead of Rs. 1,844 and in Chennai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs. 2,009.50 from today instead of Rs. 2,045.

This is the second reduction in a row after the OMCs had lowered prices by Rs 91.5 on September 1. In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs. 1,053 per unit.Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs. 1,079, Rs. 1,052.5, and Rs. 1,068.5, respectively. The cost of the LPG cylinders had dropped to Rs 2,219 in June while it was at a peak price of Rs 2,354 in May. However, there is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.