Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 171.50; Check Revised Rates

The oil marketing companies have revised the rates of commercial LPG cylinders with effect from today.

The price of commercial LPG cylinder prices have been slashed by Rs 171.50 per unit.

New Delhi: The oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG cylinder with effect from today. The price of commercial LPG cylinder prices have been slashed by Rs 171.50 per unit, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

After the move, the latest retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,856.50. In Mumbai, the 19 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,808 from the earlier Rs 1,980.

Check revised rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder

Delhi – Rs 1,856

Kolkata – Rs 1,960.50

Chennai – Rs 2,021

Mumbai – Rs 1,808

Earlier, the LPG cylinder prices were also reduced last month by Rs 91.50 per unit, standing at Rs 2,028 per unit. Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by Rs 91.50. On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

