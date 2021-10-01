New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43.5 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 1736.50, a significant hike from the earlier rate of Rs 1,623. However, the prices of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders that are used in households for cooking remain unchanged.Also Read - Cheque Clearance, LPG Price, GST Filing: Few Rules to Change From September 1 | Full List Here

For the unversed, petroleum companies usually revise the price of LPG cylinders every month. Last month, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75.

Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now Rs 1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75. New rates effective from today. No change in domestic LPG cylinder rates.

Price in Kolkata is the highest among the four metro cities at Rs 1805 per cylinder, while that in Mumbai it stood at Rs 1545 per cylinder. Last month, the prices of LPG cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder. Following the revision, subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG in Delhi cost Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi. The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014.