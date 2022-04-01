New Delhi: From Today (April 1), commercial LPG cylinder will become more expensive as the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas has been increased by Rs 250 per 19-kilogram cylinder. After the revision, the price of 19-kg cylinder in the national capital stands at Rs 2,253 per unit. In Kolkata, a cylinder will cost Rs 2,351. In Mumbai and Chennai, it will carry a price tag of Rs 2,205 and 2,406, respectively.Also Read - Not Just Petrol And Diesel, THESE Commodities Have Also Become Costlier This Month | List Here

It is to be noted that eateries, restaurants, tea stalls mainly constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder. Also Read - Changing Address? Here Are 4 Simple Steps You Can Transfer Your LPG Connection

19 kg commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. It will now cost Rs 2253 effective from today. No increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/h8acfRh6mn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Also Read - From Credit Card Processing Fee to LPG Prices, List of Changes That Will Burn Hole in Aam Aadmi's Pocket From Today

The price of non-subsidised 14.2-kilogram cylinders, however, was kept unchanged at existing levels today. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, a unit costs Rs 1,000.