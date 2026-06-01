Commercial LPG price up Rs 42, 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 3,113.50 in Delhi; check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 42, taking the retail rate to Rs 3,113.50 from June 1.

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Commercial LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 42 In Delhi (AI Image)

New Delhi: The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi. With this, the retail price to Rs 3,113.5 per cylinder with effect from June 1. The revision also affects other cities, with the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata rising by Rs 53.5 to Rs 3,255.5.

In addition, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has been increased by Rs 11, bringing the cost to Rs 821.5 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

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Here are some of the key details:

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 42, taking the retail rate to Rs 3,113.50 from June 1.

In Kolkata, the increase is even steeper at Rs 53.50, taking the price to Rs 3,255.50 per cylinder.

The latest revision comes at a time when businesses are already grappling with rising fuel and transportation costs.

Prices of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been raised by Rs 11.

In Delhi, these cylinders will now cost Rs 821.50. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, remain unchanged.

It is important to note that commercial LPG prices have risen sharply across major urban centres and not only in the national capital. In Mumbai, a 19-kg cylinder costs Rs 3,024.50. Chennai has seen prices rise to Rs 3,232. Hyderabad and Patna are among the costliest markets, with prices at Rs 3,294 and Rs 3,322 respectively.

The ongoing tension in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-linked crisis and tensions around the Gulf region, has affected the movement of energy supplies. The disruption has led to the increase of global prices of LPG and made sourcing cargoes more difficult.