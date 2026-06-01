Commercial LPG price up Rs 42, 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 3,113.50 in Delhi; check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

New Delhi: The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi. With this, the retail price to Rs 3,113.5 per cylinder with effect from June 1. The revision also affects other cities, with the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata rising by Rs 53.5 to Rs 3,255.5.
In addition, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has been increased by Rs 11, bringing the cost to Rs 821.5 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.
ALSO READ: LPG gas big update: Is government introducing new rules from June 1? Major changes expected for Indane Gas, Bharat Gas, HP Gas
It is important to note that commercial LPG prices have risen sharply across major urban centres and not only in the national capital. In Mumbai, a 19-kg cylinder costs Rs 3,024.50. Chennai has seen prices rise to Rs 3,232. Hyderabad and Patna are among the costliest markets, with prices at Rs 3,294 and Rs 3,322 respectively.
The ongoing tension in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-linked crisis and tensions around the Gulf region, has affected the movement of energy supplies. The disruption has led to the increase of global prices of LPG and made sourcing cargoes more difficult.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.