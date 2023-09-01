Home

Business

Commercial LPG Prices Slashed by Rs 158: Check New Rates In Your City

Commercial LPG Prices Slashed by Rs 158: Check New Rates In Your City

LPG Price Latest Update: The prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 99.75 by the OMCs last month and in July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each.

There had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year.

New Delhi: Bringing a major relief to LPG consumers, public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158. The new prices will be effective from today and Delhi’s retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,522.

Trending Now

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country. Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

You may like to read

Last month, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 99.75 by the OMCs and in July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each.

Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year. While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83.

In April also, the prices of LPS were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit. However, the petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

On August 29, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the decision to reduce the LPG price was a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the women of the country on Onam and Raksha Bandhan.

“PM Modi has decided Rs 200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, for all users…this is a gift from PM Narendra Modi, to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” he said.

He also said that the central government has decided to add another 75 lakh Ujjwala gas beneficiaries. At present, there are 9.6 crore beneficiaries of the scheme.

The union minister said the current government has initiated several schemes for the development of women, including pucca houses, toilets, additional foodgrains and Direct Benefit Transfer during the Covid pandemic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES