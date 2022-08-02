MEMU trains Bengaluru: The Silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, is known for its tech, evergreen amazing weather and the annoying traffic. There is no two ways about its traffic and the surging cab prices in the city. Commute has always been a hurdle for the people living in this fast paced city. Imagine, the buffer time one must take when they would have to catch a flight! Well, well, well, time to heave a sigh of relief Bengaluru, your complaints have been taken into consideration.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels More Than 130 Trains On July 30. Check Full List Here

In a bid to make travelling a little easy, Indian Railways’ South Western Railway has introduced five new pairs of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains from Bengaluru. It will now ferry the passengers to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

These new services had started chugging on the routes on July 29. This initiative was taken by the Indian Railways to provide ease of travel for the people and also add better connectivity to the airport located in the outskirts of the city.

📢Passengers kindly note:

In order to provide additional connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, #Bengaluru additional MEMU U/R Express Special services are introduced as detailed below.#SWRupdates@BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/Qb3YJmGpO3 — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 28, 2022

What to expect from MEMU trains?

These trains are definitely ease your pockets, and will sew those big holes made by costly cabs.

Passengers will have to pay Rs 30- Rs 35 per head (phew!!)

These trains will for 6 days in a week and there will be no services on Sunday

The train stations are mostly at a distance of 3.5 km from KIA

Free shuttle will be provided by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) between halt stations and airport

5 MEMU trains to run

06531/32 KSR Bengaluru City-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru

06533/34 Devananhalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli

06535/36 Devanahalli-Cantonment-Devanahalli

06537/38 Devanahalli-Cantonment-Devanahalli

06539/40 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli

This facility of MEMU trains seem very promising and would create ease of access for the people in the city. At least now there is a way to beat the cacophony of the traffic!