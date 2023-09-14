Commuters in Maharashtra Can Book Tickets For MSRTC Buses on IRCTC Portal Soon

Home

As per the collaboration, the MSRTC will provide APIs of its online bus ticketing system to IRCTC, which will then integrate these APIs into its website and mobile apps at https://www.bus.irctc.co.in.

The IRCTC said it will integrate the MSRTC bus ticketing link on its website and mobile apps.

Mumbai: Commuters in Maharashtra will soon be able to book tickets for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In this regard, the IRCTC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MSRTC on Wednesday.

“This partnership will enable passengers to book their MSRTC bus journey tickets through the IRCTC portal”, an official told Free Press Journal, adding that the facility will be likely to commence by end this month.

“The MOU outlines a comprehensive scope of work that will be defined in the agreement on mutually agreed terms. The facility to book MSRTC bus tickets is expected to be operational by the end of this month. Detailed roles and responsibilities of both IRCTC and MSRTC will be finalised to execute this project effectively,” an official of the IRCTC told the news portal.

Known for its role in the hospitality and tourism sectors since its inception in 1999, the IRCTC is continually growing into a one-stop shop solution for travellers. With over 75 per cent of railway passengers already booking their train tickets through its online portal, this partnership will add another dimension to IRCTC’s role as a travel facilitator.

Seema Kumar, managing director of IRCTC, called the MoU a “significant milestone in enhancing passenger experience” and “simplifying their travel arrangements from a single point”.

“This integration will give the passengers the advantage of seamless access of last-mile connectivity via the IRCTC Bus Booking Portal, ensuring a smooth journey,” Kumar said.

MSRTC managing Shekhar Channe said more than 75 percent of travelers book rail journey tickets on the IRCTC’s ticketing portal, and now they can plan their rail and bus journeys together.

