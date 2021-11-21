New Delhi: According to a survey, almost half the companies in India are aggressively looking for women employees who left their jobs due to pregnancy, children or other personal responsibilities. The survey said nearly 50 per cent of Indian companies are actively hiring women returnees. The survey of 300 companies was conducted by JobsForHer and shared to The Economic Times.Also Read - Elon Musk's SpaceX Hiring For Starlink in India. Know All About the Vacancies Here

Many companies like Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta and PwC are conducting special drives and coming up with new policies to hire women returnees.

As the work from home culture gained a massive pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it created a level playing field for women wanting to pursue a career despite familial commitments. However, work from home and lockdown led to a disproportionately higher burden of household chores for women, forcing many of them to quit their jobs.

With the easing of the coronavirus pandemic, corporates are trying to recruit women who want to make a career comeback. Many companies have opened several new roles to remote or hybrid work options.

The report stated that 38 per cent of companies surveyed said the returning women employees hired by them were doing well in their roles.

Why are companies hiring women returnees?