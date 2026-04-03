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Who is Sharon Pais? All about the Flipkart leader likely to replace Nandita Sinha as Myntra CEO

Who is Sharon Pais? All about the Flipkart leader likely to replace Nandita Sinha as Myntra CEO

Sharon Pais emerges as frontrunner to lead Myntra after Nandita Sinha’s exit, as Flipkart prepares for its next growth phase, making this leadership shift crucial for India’s e-commerce market.

Who Is Sharon Pais? All About the Flipkart Leader Likely to Replace Nandita Sinha as Myntra CEO

Nandita Sinha, who joined India’s largest e-commerce fashion retailer Myntra as CEO last year, is likely to resign soon. Indian Business Community reports that Sharon Pais is likely to be appointed as the next CEO of Myntra.

Flipkart likely to witness major leadership change at Myntra

Reportedly, Nandita Sinha will resign from her position in a few weeks. She joined Myntra in 2022 to strengthen business fundamentals and focus on building profitability. Under her leadership, the e-commerce fashion retailer focused more on its premium positioning.

Nandita Sinha will step down from Myntra’s leadership position in a few weeks. Sources suggest that Flipkart will promote Sharon Pais as the next CEO.

Why is Flipkart changing leadership at Myntra?

Flipkart-owned fashion e-commerce platform Myntra is going to see another change in leadership. The company’s current CEO Nandita Sinha is reportedly resigning from her position soon. She will be replaced by Sharon Pais.

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Flipkart is reportedly preparing for its IPO soon, and this could be the reason behind the company changing its leadership.

Who is Sharon Pais?

As mentioned earlier, Sharon Pais is currently heading Flipkart Fashion. Pais joined Flipkart in 2012 and has since been working closely with the company’s business verticals which include growth, loyalty, and category management.

Furthermore, Sharon Pais has also previously worked as Chief Business Officer at Myntra during 2018-2020. This means that she has been with Flipkart-owned brand for almost over a decade now. This could also be the reason behind Flipkart appointing her as the next CEO since she knows what the brand stands for and how to take it to greater heights.

What’s next for Myntra?

As mentioned earlier, Myntra was founded in 2007 and was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. While it competes with the likes of Amazon Fashion, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion among others. Myntra has continued to lead in this space and is one of India’s largest online fashion retailers servicing millions of customers every year.

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