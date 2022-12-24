Top Recommended Stories
Comparison Of Latest Interest Rates Offered On Fixed Deposits By ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, And PNB
Here we present a comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by ICICI Bank, PNB, and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore.
Interest Rates Offered On Fixed Deposits: Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates in the past few months to control inflation, other banks have also started to increase interest rates on their loan and deposit offerings, including HDFC Bank, PNB, and ICICI Bank. HDFC Bank, PNB, and ICICI Bank have also raised their interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).
Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore at HDFC Bank (per annum) effective from December 14:
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
61 days to 89 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent
9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public – 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent
1 Year to less than 15 months: For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.00 per cent
15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
21 months to 2 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.75 per cent
Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Punjab National Bank (per annum) effective from December 19:
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent
271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent
1 year: For General Public – 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.80 per cent
Above 1 year to 599 days: For General Public – 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.80 per cent
600 days: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
601 days to 665 days: For General Public – 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.80 per cent
666 days: For General Public – 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.75 per cent
667 days to 2 Years: For General Public – 6.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.80 per cent
Above 2 years up to 3 years: For General Public – 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.75 per cent
Above 3 years up to 5 years: For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.00 per cent
Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent
Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at ICICI Bank (effective December 16, 2022):
7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent
30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent
46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent
61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent
91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent
185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent
211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent
271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent
290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent
1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.10 per cent
390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.10 per cent
15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent
