New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday slapped penalties of Rs 223.48 cr on hotel aggregators MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo and Rs 168.88 crore on OYO for indulging in anti competitive practices. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has described it as "one of the biggest wins for the hospitality industry against the dominance of the aggregators".

HOW IT ALL STARTED

The FHRAI, in 2019, accused Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip of giving preferential treatment to OYO on its platform and there by limiting market accesses to competitors such as Fab Hotels and Treebo. The hoteliers association also accused OYO and MakeMyTrip of hurting competition by offering big discounts to customers and charging exorbitant fees from hotels.

"Based on the complaints filed by us back in 2019, Oyo and Go-MMT were under investigation by the CCI for indulging in anti-competitive conduct. The CCI had then identified a case for investigations into both the entities' business practices under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act, 2002. Today, the CCI has imposed penalties of Rs 223 crore and Rs 168 crore on Go-MMT and Oyo for anti-competition practices," FHRAI said in a statement.

“This is by far one of the biggest wins for the hospitality industry against the dominance of the aggregators. We also see this as a major verdict that will go a long way in disciplining the OTAs and saving the Industry,” it added.

HOW DID THE COMPANIES RESPOND TO CCI’s DECISION

MakeMyTrip has responded to the CCI order saying, “We are a pure-play marketplace with no supply-side leaning. In fact, more than 35,000 SME hotel partners are associated with us. We are reviewing the CCI order. We anticipate that the order will have a negative impact on the level of competition and growth of the e-commerce market”, ading that the CCI order can be appealed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal within 60 days, the Business Line reported.

The report also mentions OYO spokesperson’s comment who said the company is reviewing CCI order. “OYO believes that its business practices and conduct comply with all applicable laws and will take all steps to explain our position in the appropriate forums”, said the OYO spokesperson.

Singling out OYO, FHRAI said that it was “especially responsible for the systemic depredation of the budget segment hotel business and its market as a means to achieve a notional billion-dollar valuation. This is a serious cause of concern for the hospitality ecosystem of our country. We hope that this will also serve as an eye opener for investors and the regulatory bodies about OYO, which is proposed to go public”.