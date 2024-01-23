Home

Business

Comprehensive Policy Framework For Evs, Incentives For Battery Manufacturing: Here’s What Automotive Sector Expects From Budget 2024

Comprehensive Policy Framework For Evs, Incentives For Battery Manufacturing: Here’s What Automotive Sector Expects From Budget 2024

Budget 2024: Some other experts expect incеntivеs for battеry manufacturing units and a robust supply chain for EV componеnts.

Budget 2024: Other experts said the automotive industry in India is eagerly anticipating the rollout of policies aimed at propelling its growth and advancing the nation's e-mobility objectives.

New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1, the automotive industry expects big measures from the Finance Ministry. Some of the industry experts expect a comprehensive policy framework for EVs, and proper insurancе norms tailorеd for еlеctric vеhiclеs. Some other experts expect incеntivеs for battеry manufacturing units and a robust supply chain for EV componеnts.

Trending Now

Speaking to India.com, Hari Kiran, Co-Founder and COO, eBikeGo, said as Budgеt 2024 is approaching, the automotivе industry еagеrly awaits insights into GST landscapе, particularly for еntry-lеvеl two-whееlеrs.

You may like to read

He said the anticipation surrounds updatеs on thе potеntial FAME 3 schеmе, PLI sops, and rеvisions to GST for two-whееlеrs. “Looking bеyond financial allocations, we hope thе budgеt unveils a comprеhеnsivе policy framеwork for EVs, addrеssing licеnsing, safеty standards, and insurancе norms tailorеd for еlеctric vеhiclеs. To fostеr cost rеduction, a focus on localizing battеry manufacturing is crucial, with incеntivеs for battеry manufacturing units and a robust supply chain for EV componеnts,” he said.

Brajendra Singh Tomar, CEO & Co-founder, Finayo, said as the Union Budget 2024-25 draws near, the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India is eagerly anticipating the rollout of policies aimed at propelling its growth and advancing the nation’s e-mobility objectives.

“We expect sustained backing in the form of demand-side incentives, including tax benefits for electric vehicle purchasers and an extension of subsidies under FAME-II. The establishment of a robust EV charging infrastructure is equally crucial, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities,” he said.

He said the automotive industry calls upon the government to allocate substantial funds for the development of charging facilities. “Emphasizing open data standards and APIs for charging networks is imperative in the budget, as this would promote interoperability and foster a flourishing software ecosystem,” he said.

Shashank Donthi, CEO of Hynetic Electronics, “My outlook for India’s 2024 budget centres around a shift from carbon dependence to embracing energy-efficient policies, particularly within the context of the energy sector. It is crucial for the government to channel investments into rural infrastructure and provide incentives that enhance the financial viability of sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

He added that ‘Make In India’ success relies on robust infrastructure and streamlined processes for SMEs through digital means, fostering local manufacturing. Large-scale projects, including multimodal transportation, enhance India’s manufacturing competitiveness, bolster exports, and tackle fiscal deficits, he added.

Veer Singh, CEO of Lord’s Automative Pvt. Ltd, said ”As EV sales in the country are showing healthy growth, we expect the government to propose budgetary provision to extend the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Electric Vehicles) scheme with a view to support EV growth. The government policies and regulatory norms have so far been favourable for the automotive industry. In the interim budget, the government is expected to continue with the existing policy and regulatory framework,” he said.

Abhinav Kalia, CEO and CO-Founder of ARC Electric, said, “As we step into 2024, witnessing the advancements in the EV and Auto industry, our optimism is accentuated by the anticipation surrounding Budget 2024. The government’s ongoing initiatives, such as subsidies, tax cuts, and collaborations, have been instrumental in driving development.”

He said with the expectation that the EV market will grow by over 100% in 2024, he looks forward to continued support in the upcoming budget.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.