CNG Price Hike: CNG prices rise again in THIS city, hiked by Rs 1.50; rates breach Rs 91 per kg

The company attributed the rise in procurement costs to the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has made gas more expensive. It added that strong demand and increased reliance on imported gas have further raised its overall input costs.

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CNG Price Hike

New Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices have been hiked once again in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. On Sunday, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 1.50 per kg. It is important to note that this marks the eighth price hike announced by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) this year, taking the retail price of CNG to Rs 91.50 per kg.

With the latest hike, CNG prices have increased by a total of Rs 11 per kg since January. In January, CNG was priced at Rs 80.50 per kg. In less than 11 months, prices have surged by nearly 14 percent, increasing fuel expenses for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, as well as private vehicle owners.

Here are some of the key details:

The revised rates, which came into effect at midnight on November 14, follow a hike of Rs 1 per kg announced on November 1.

Since the beginning of September, CNG prices have increased by Rs 5.50 per kg.

The latest hike is expected to affect around 1.293 million CNG-powered vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including auto-rickshaws, taxis, private cars and public transport vehicles.

CNG prices have increased by a total of Rs 11 per kg since January.

In January, CNG was priced at Rs 80.50 per kg.

In less than 11 months, prices have surged by nearly 14 percent, increasing fuel expenses for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, as well as private vehicle owners.

MGL releases a statement:

In a statement issued on Saturday, MGL attributed the price revision to rising gas procurement costs, reduced allocation of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on imported Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).

The company said the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has pushed up gas procurement costs, particularly for CNG. Strong demand and a higher share of imported gas in its supply mix have increased the company’s overall input costs.

Prices of imported RLNG are linked to international benchmarks, making the company’s procurement costs directly vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy markets.

Company Working to Manage Costs

MGL said the price hike was aimed at partially offsetting the rising input cost burden and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of CNG. The company also stated that it is continuously working to manage costs more efficiently and pass on the benefits to consumers.