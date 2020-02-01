New Delhi: Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government for creating nothing on the job front in the new budget for 2020 and said the budget has nothing new for job creation in the country.

He also went on to say that the people of the country do not deserve such a budget but will have to live with it until the Central government is forced to revisit it as it happened in 2019.

“The Central government is in complete denial that economy faces a grave macro-economic challenge, the growth rate has declined in six successive quarters,” he said.

He further stated that the economy of the country is demand-constrained and investment-starved, but the Finance Minister has not acknowledged these two challenges.

“The Central government does not believe in reforms, the Finance Minister has rejected every idea in Economic Survey,” he said.

Terming the Union Budget 2020 a ‘laundry list of old programmes’, Chidambaram stated that even the most loyal BJP supporter won’t be able to latch on to any idea in the Budget speech.

“The claim of 6-6.5 per cent growth next year is absolutely astonishing and even irresponsible,” he stated.

The statement from the Congress leader and former Finance Minister came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament. During the budget presentation, she allocated Rs 69000 crore apart from Rs 6400 crore for PM Jan Aushadhi Yojna for the healthcare sector.

She said that the Budget 2020 is woven around 3 prominent themes such as Aspirational India, Economic Development and Caring Society which includes health as one of the fundamental pillars, in addition to education and better jobs.