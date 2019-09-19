New Delhi: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested on Thursday as soon as he was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail, stated a report.

Notably, a Delhi court on Tuesday had remanded the former Karnataka minister to judicial custody for 14 days till October 1. He was arrested on September 3 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar appeared before the ED office near Delhi in Khan Market at around 11 AM in connection with the money laundering case lodged against her senior party colleague DK Shivakumar, stated officials. Notably, the woman MLA represents Belagavi (Rural) assembly constituency.

The investigating officer of the case was expected to record MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She will be confronted with the statements made by DK Shivakumar and others in the case, stated sources to news agency PTI.

It must be noted that the ED had earlier summoned Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya in view of the case and also recorded her statement. The investigating agency had also questioned three other alleged associates of DK Shivakumar.

It had in September last year registered the money laundering case against DK Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was registered based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Delhi on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

(With inputs from PTI)