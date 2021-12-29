New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday issued fresh consumer protection guidelines for companies and banned direct selling industries from promoting pyramid and money circulation schemes. In the new rules, the Centre said the entities have to ensure compliance with the rules within 90 days.Also Read - After Ram Vilas Paswan's Demise, Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

The Centre further added in the new rules that the direct selling companies will be liable for the grievances arising out of the sale of goods or services by its direct sellers. Tupperware, Amway and Oriflame are among the key players in the direct selling industry.

Check new guidelines here: