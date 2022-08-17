New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on e-commerce giant Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform. Giving details to PTI, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.Also Read - Amazon Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Selling Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers

The consumer panel has also asked Flipkart to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers. Also Read - Buy Redmi Smartphone For Rs 199 Only; Unbelievable Offer From Flipkart

CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) penalises Flipkart for selling sub-standard pressure cookers to consumers; to pay penalty of Rs 1 Lakh. Flipkart has been directed to recall 598 pressure cookers that do not follow Quality Control Orders and reimburse the consumers. pic.twitter.com/mr8xkxSrCQ — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022



Nidhi Khare said the company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin Soon | Check Expected Offers Here

From time to time, the Central government has been notifying the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) specifying compulsory conformity to a standard and use of standard mark for a product to protect consumers from risk of suffering injury and harm and in the interest of public at large.

The Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, which came into force on 01.02.2021 mandates conformity to IS 2347:2017 for all domestic pressure cookers. Therefore, since 01.02.2021, all pressure cookers are required to conform to IS 2347:2017 and due diligence is required to be done whether the pressure cookers are offered for sale online or offline.

The CCPA observed that provisions in the ‘Flipkart Terms of Use’ such as mandatory use of the words ‘Powered by Flipkart’ on every invoice of the product and distinguishing sellers as Gold, Silver and Bronze for distribution of various benefits indicate the role played by Flipkart in sale of the pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform.

It must be noted that Flipkart admittedly earned a total fee of Rs 1,84,263 through sale of such pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform.

It was observed by CCPA that when Flipkart has gained commercially from the sale of such pressure cookers, it cannot alienate itself from the role and responsibility arising out of its sale to consumers.

Moreover, the CCPA has also written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to direct requisite action under law and ensure compliance of standards directed for compulsory use by the Central Government to protect the interest of consumers.