New Delhi: The all-new Consumer Protection Act 2019 came into force on Monday, replacing the more than three decades old Consumer Protection Act of 1986. The refreshed Act seeks to provide an effective mechanism in the administration process and settlement of consumer disputes, and strict action against anyone attempting to mislead or adulterate.

"The Consumer Protection Act 2019 will empower consumers via rules relating to Consumer Protection Councils, Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions, Mediation, Product Liability&punishment for manufacture/sale of products having adulterant/spurious goods," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said earlier today.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 30 last year and Rajya Sabha on August 6, and it had received the President's assent on August 9, 2019.

Here are the salient features:

1. The new Act proposes the establishment of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers.

2. It seeks to be more holistic with stricter rules, including jail term for unfair trade practices like adulteration and misleading ads by firms.

3. The CCPA is also determined to initiate class action, including enforcing recall, refund and return of products.

4. The consumers can now file complaints at any district or state Consumer Commission closest to them instead of travelling to the location where the service were sold.

5. The culpable business can be penalized with up to 6 months of jail term or fined as high as Rs 1 lakh if the consumers has not suffered injuries. In case a cunsumer is injured, the penalties can go up to Rs 5 lakh or up to seven years in jail.

6. In case the unfair trade practice leads to the death of a consumer, the culprit business person will have to pay a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and at least seven years jail term, which can be extended into a life imprisonment, depending on the gravity of the complaint.