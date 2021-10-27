New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the customers. They will soon get small LPG cylinders and many other financial through ration shops. The Centre on Wednesday said it is planning to allow retail sale of small LPG cylinders and even offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets. Notably, these proposals were tabled in a virtual meeting chaired by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey with state governments to enhance financial viability of government-run ration shops.Also Read - Indane Composite Cylinders: This New Smart LPG Cylinder Allows You To Check Gas Level | Check Price And Other Details

Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.

Officials from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) as well as CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) were also present.

Giving further details, food and consumer affairs ministry said that proactive measures will be taken to enhance financial viability of FPS. He added that plans are also there for the retail selling of small LPG cylinders through FPS in the anvil.

Representatives from oil marketing companies (OMCs) appreciated the proposal for retail selling of small LPG cylinders through fair price shops (FPS), also called ration shops.

OMCs said the necessary support would be provided for the same in coordination with interested state/UT governments, it added.

The food secretary asked states to take up these initiatives and tailor them to suit their requirements. He advised CSC to conduct separate workshops / webinars with different groups of states and union territories to provide sensitisation on potential benefits, capacity building of FPS and assist them in implementation of these initiatives.

(With inputs from PTI)