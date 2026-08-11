Conversion of DDA properties to freehold put on hold in Delhi; find out why and what new rules are

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has temporarily halted all pending applications for converting residential properties from leasehold to freehold. The Central Government informed the Rajya Sabha that the policy governing this entire system is currently under review. The government aims to rationalise conversion rates and simplify the entire process for ordinary property owners.

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New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has temporarily halted all pending applications for converting residential properties from leasehold to freehold. The Central Government informed the Rajya Sabha that the policy governing this entire system is currently under review. The government aims to rationalise conversion rates and simplify the entire process for ordinary property owners.

Responding to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Tokhan Sahu, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, stated that both new and pending cases have been put on hold until the review is completed. He mentioned that the objective of reviewing the existing policy is to make it entirely citizen-friendly. However, the government has not yet clarified when the new policy will come into effect or when the process will resume.

Difference between leasehold and freehold

Under the conversion process, a leasehold property is converted into a freehold property. In a leasehold arrangement, the property owner holds the land on a long-term lease from the DDA. Conversely, upon conversion to freehold, the owner acquires full, permanent, and legal ownership rights over both the property and the land.

Properties covered by the rule

Under the DDA’s existing scheme, various types of residential properties are eligible for freehold conversion. This includes constructed residential plots (excluding those smaller than 50 square meters) and fixed-term houses allotted without a premium. Additionally, properties such as LIG, MIG, HIG, and SFS flats allotted by the DDA, units in the Asian Games Village Complex, and properties in group housing societies are covered under this scheme. The only conditions are that there must be no dispute regarding the property and the land use must be recorded as ‘residential’ in the lease documents.

Rules regarding fees and installments

Conversion charges are determined based on the property’s locality and zone. Applicants can pay this amount in a lump sum or in installments over five years, with an annual interest rate of 12%. The DDA grants freehold rights only after the installments are fully paid, and no extra time is allowed if the deadline is missed. A processing fee of Rs 200 is charged along with the application documents. It is also important to note that converting a leasehold property to freehold is entirely voluntary, not mandatory.