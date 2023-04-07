Home

Cooking Food, Driving CNG Vehicles To Get Cheaper As Centre Revises Gas Pricing Formula

Rates of piped cooking gas, called PNG, and CNG have jumped 80 per cent in one year to August 2022. This follows a spurt in international energy prices.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved a revision in the formula for pricing of natural gas and imposed a cap or ceiling price. This move will likely help cut CNG and piped cooking gas prices by up to 10 per cent. A sudden spike in the international markets has resulted in an 80 per cent increase in the rates of both CNG and PNG.

How Will The Price Revising Formula Work?

The APM gas, which is natural gas produced from legacy or old fields, will now be indexed to the price of imported crude oil instead of benchmarking it to gas prices in four surplus nations such as the US, Canada, and Russia, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday.

This APM gas will be priced at 10 per cent of the price of basket of crude oil that India imports (Indian basket of crude oil). There will be a price cap of USD 6.5 per million British thermal unit on the rate such arrive apart from the floor or base price of USD 4 per mmBtu.

Anurag Thakur said that the ceiling price is lower than the current rate of USD 8.57 per mmBtu and would translate into a reduction in prices of piped cooking gas as well as CNG sold to automobiles.

This will lead to a 10 per cent cut in the piped cooking gas prices while CNG will see a little lower reduction, he said.

What Will Be The New Rates?

CNG price in Delhi is expected to be cut from Rs 79.56 per kg to Rs 73.59 and that of PNG from Rs 53.59 per thousand cubic meters to Rs 47.59. In Mumbai, CNG will cost Rs 79 per kg instead of Rs 87 and PNG will cost Rs 49 per thousand cubic meters instead of Rs 54.

The Indian basket of crude oil is currently priced at USD 85 per barrel and 10 per cent of that translates into a price of USD 8.5 but the cap would mean the APM gas produces, ONGC and Oil India Ltd would get only USD 6.5 per mmBtu.

These caps and floor prices will be for two years and rates will increase by USD 0.25 per mmBtu per year thereafter, the minister said.

The changes in the gas pricing formula are based on the recommendations of a committee under Kirit Parikh.

While the committee’s recommendation for floor and ceiling as well as indexation has been accepted, the one on annual increment and full deregulation has been changed.

The panel had suggested a 50 cents per mmBtu increase in the USD 6.50 ceiling every year to slowly move toward the marketing and pricing freedom for APM fields.

Asked about the deregulation, Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain said the decisions taken by the cabinet have been informed.

Also, rates will be fixed every month instead of the current practice of fixing them bi-annually.

Currently, the government bi-annually fixes prices of locally produced natural gas — which is converted into CNG for use in automobiles, piped to household kitchens for cooking and used to generate electricity and make fertilisers.

Two different formulas govern rates paid for gas produced from legacy or old fields of national oil companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), and that for newer fields lying in difficult to tap areas such as deepsea.

The global spurt in energy prices post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to rates of locally produced gas climbing to record levels – USD 8.57 per million British thermal unit for gas from legacy or old fields and USD 12.46 per mmBtu for gas from difficult fields in six month period ending March 31.

At the April 1 revision, the APM gas price was kept on hold pending Cabinet approval for the change in the pricing formula. Had the old formula continued, prices of gas from legacy fields would have climbed to USD 10.7 per mmBtu.

The price of gas from difficult fields was cut to USD 12.11 per mmBtu.

The government had last year constituted a committee under Kirit Parikh to look at a revision in gas prices that balances both local consumer and producer interest, while at the same time advancing the country’s cause of becoming a gas-based economy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.